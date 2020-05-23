Nike Air Max 97 “Wheat” arriving soon

There is always a risk when you try to give a fan-favorite design a new avatar. While many companies shy from doing so – Nike has pulled off many brilliant recreations of the previously popular silhouettes.

Continuing their process of giving old looks a new flavor, reports have it that the brand is preparing a new edition of the largely popular Nike Air Max 97 in “Wheat” color.

The new silhouette

The Air Max 97 debuted in 1997 and has been in the inventory ever since. There have been times in between when the shoe has seen no new colorway – this Wheat look is therefore a welcome edition for fans.

Nike fans are not new to the Wheat design – it has been around and much appreciated by fans in the past too. The Nike Air Max 97 “Wheat” has a tumbled leather upper in Wheat color, while the side panels, laces, tongue, Air Max midsole are in White. The look is completed with a wheat gum outsole.

Coming soon

As of new, there is no word – official or rumored – about when the Nike Air Max 97 “Wheat” will drop. We found it already listed on StockX where the Style Code: CT1904-700 is priced at $160.

This listing gives some credibility to the expectations that the pair of sneakers could arrive soon. We will keep you posted as and when we hear more about the shoes in the coming days. Stay tuned.