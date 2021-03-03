Tommy Cash Adidas Originals Superstar: Longest Adidas pair in the world

We’re used to top sports brand teaming up with celebrities. By celebrities we mean famous sports athletes, musicians, and artists. They’re apart from the numerous fashion houses that work with our favorite sports companies.

The latest collaboration that will make your heads turn and probably head to toe when you see one wearing it is this pair of Adidas Originals Superstar by Tommy Cash (TOMM¥ €A$H). It’s the longest in the world today. The sneakers are meant to be admired although we think you’d be more bewildered.

Adidas Originals Superstar by Tommy Cash

We’ve seen similar collabs. There’s the infamous Kanye West Yeezy’s, Diadora x Raekwon, and the numerous Adidas x Pharrell Williams collections. Today, we’re seeing a new version of the Adidas Originals Superstar in collaboration with Estonian rapper TOMM¥ €A$H .

This is Tommy Cash and Adidas’ first collaboration. The artist even shared how the partnership came about: “WHEN I SAID TO ADIDAS THAT I WANT TO MAKE THE LONGEST SHOE IN THE WORLD AS OUR COLLAB THEY WERE LIKE WTF TOMMY. BUT 5 MONTHS LATER HERE WE ARE.”

We highly doubt if this is something you’d really want to wear in public because we know you can’t walk in it. The Tommy Cash x Adidas Originals Superstar is the final instalment of the brand’s SUPERSTAR Campaign. The elongated pair will remember you of clown shoes.

TOMM¥ €A$H x adidas Originals Superstar Design

To make things more interesting, the meter-long pair comes in with one foot in black and the other shoe in white. You can’t have the pair in either just black or just white, you’ll have the two shoes in different colors—right shoe black, left shoe white.

The shoes still come with the Three Stripes in the middel. There’s only a shell toe but the shoes come in genuine leather. The sole is rubber and is set in white or black. Onto the heel, you will see a laser-engraved autograph of TOMM¥ €A$H’s signature. You will see a Yin-Yang design on the insoles.

Cash explained further the design. He shared:

“Both the ‘angel’ and the ‘devil’ live in me at the same time — two opposites that are constantly fighting with each other. So why hide one side of your personality when they can perfectly coexist with each other. Shouldn’t be too good or too bad. Balance is needed. As two opposites of Yin and Yang, forming one whole. Yes, these sneakers are different colors. After all, they reflect my mood, which changes every day. And I will proudly wear both versions of the iconic silhouette at the same time.”

There is no mention of the price and exact release date. You can head on to the Adidas app to pre-register. The TOMM¥ €A$H x adidas Originals Superstar are limited so we suggest you try to sign-up now if you really want something that is one of a kind.