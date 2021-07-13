Footwear

Nike Air More Uptempo Loud and Clear now available

July 13, 2021

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been a popular silhouette back in the ‘90s. We haven’t really featured a special iteration of this series yet but we’re taking a second look now especially since the new Nike Air More Uptempo is really worthy of anyone’s attention. 

The Nike Air More Uptempo Loud and Clear is here. The retro silhouettefrom the good ol’ days of basketball where Michael Jordan, Scottie Pipen, and Magic Johnson reigned supreme is having a major comeback. The colorway is cool in Cool Grey and Midnight Navy.

Nike Air More Uptempo Gets a Modern Iteration

The colorway may remind you of a certain university in the US. The gray and navy colors are spread balanced around the shoes. 

The uppers are made of premium and perforated leathers. You may not notice it at first but there is a giant ‘AIR’ branding on the side panels in midnight navy on top of a grey base. 

Nike Air More Uptempo Loud and Clear Design 

Nike Air More Uptempo Loud and Clear Price

On the toe boxes are white Swooshes that appear to be embroidered. Also on the heels are white embedded Swooshes. The grey tongues also come with Swooshes but this time in navy. 

  • Nike Air More Uptempo Loud and Clear Launch
  • Nike Air More Uptempo Loud and Clear Release
  • Nike Air More Uptempo Loud and Clear Colorway
  • Nike Air More Uptempo Loud and Clear Sole Unit

The sole units are also in gray and navy blue while the Air unit is translucent—offering a nice contrast. Pricing is set at 189,000 won in South Korea which is about $164.

You May Also Like

Virgil Abloh teases Off-White MoMA Sneakers and we think we’ll want them

Nike rolls out Air Zoom Wildhorse 6 and Terra Kiger 6 for outdoor buffs

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.