Nike Jordan Brand Super Bowl LV Special Air Jordan 12 Low Colorway out next week

There will never be a shortage of Jordan Brand shoes. Well, you may probably not be able to get your feet on the latest or every silhouette or colorway from Nike but you will always have a chance. There are dozens of designs lined up for this year but here is something you may want to get before the big day. Nike has just introduced this special Jordan Brand in time for the Super Bowl.

The NFL Super Bowl LV will have the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fighting for the championship title. Jordan Brand wants to celebrate with fans by rolling out this special Nike Jordan Brand Super Bowl LV Special Air Jordan 12 Low. The colorway is based on this years’ host city—Tampa.

Jordan Brand Super Bowl LV Special Air Jordan 12 Design

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers color palette is obvious but you know red really is very common. A lot of people are also noticing the pair’s similarity with the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game”. What’s different are the gold details and accents.

The Jumpman text is on a gold plate placed on top of the varsity red mudguard. The upper is made of black canvas. More metallic gold accents are found on the lace stays just near the handle.

Jordan Brand for Super Bowl

On the heel part is a black ’23’ text. The heel tabs are in red and orange with ‘813’ embroidered. 813 is the area code of Tampa.









The sockliner shows some colorful confetti graphics. The outsoles are also red. The black heel region provides the best contrast. The pair will be out this coming February 6 and will be ready in grade school and men’s sizes via select retailers and Nike stores.

