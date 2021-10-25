Nike Día de Muertos Collection features sneakers inspired by day of the dead

In honor of the Mexican culture and tradition; Nike has launched two impactful pairs of Swooshes dressed to celebrate Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) in style.

Dubbed Día de Muertos collection, this comprises an Air Force 1, an Air Jordan 1 and apparels that are designed to celebrate the two-day Mexican ritual of families and friends gathering to pay homage to their departed loved ones.

The collection

Through the choice of bright colors and inspired cues liked to the holiday, the pair of sneakers have been inscribed with the phrase “Siempre Familia” – always family – on them. The sneakers and apparels are collectively a dedication to the infinite power of family connection and the unbreakable bond with loved ones.

This collection is according to Nike an example of how the brand “sees local expressions as the means to share culture across the world.” In addition to the inspired shoes, the capsule includes a matching bomber jacket and T-Shirts that symbolize the tradition with graphics like skulls, bones, Xolo dog, jaguar and more.

The sneakers

The Air Force 1 has been dressed for the occasion with embroidered Swoosh and laser-etched overlays and graphics in colors that remind of the Mexican culture. The highlight is the Siempre Familia graphic on the insole, which is in remembrance of the loved ones.

The Air Jordan 1 on the other hand is presented in a right jaguar print. The multicolored Swoosh is embroidered with an arrow while the tongue on each shoe is stamped with the words Siempre and Familia. The Día de Muertos collection 2021 is now available on SNKRS in Mexico. It will be globally available through the Nike app starting October 29.