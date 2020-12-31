Converse ALL STAR Spacebelt Hi Sneakers dropping next month

It’s the last day of the year. While there are probably plenty of other shoes from top sports brands to consider for the New Year, we’re choosing this particular pair from Converse. This 2020, the idea of minimalism has grown and who can better demonstrate this way of life than the Japanese?

And so Converse Japan is introducing this new design being added to the Fall/Winter 2020 collection. The Converse ALL STAR Spacebelt Hi is available in white or black. The classic silhouette gets a modern redesign that looks a bit futuristic.

Converse ALL STAR Spacebelt Hi in White or Black

The Converse ALL STAR Spacebelt Hi presents a monochromatic design that will appeal to anyone who wants subdued aesthetics. This brand new silhoutte comes with textured canvas uppers. The minimal details start with the tongue tags and laces being removed.

An ankle collar strap replaces the laces and tongue. There is a rubber All Star patch on the medial side with the color matching the rest of the shoes—white on white and black on black. The design is very minimal and is finished off with a rubber toecap and midsole and top-stitching also in the same color.

Converse Goes Japanese Minimalist

Converse Japan has not made any formal announcement about the release date. We just know ALL STAR Spacebelt Hi may be available next month. No word on pricing as well but we’re certain you can afford the pair.











