Audemars Piguet unveils Code 11.59 watches with new dials

Audemars Piguet has been designing horological masterpieces over a century now. Some of its inventive watches including the more popular Royal Oak are outright winners. Yet, one collection that is making heads turns since its inception last year is the Code 11.59.

When it was released, the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet was one of the most talked about watches not only for its design but also for AP’s first in-house self-winding chronograph movement which powered the watch. Now the Code 11.59 collection gets a subtle makeover – it comes with new colored dials and slight case enhancements.

The new Code 11.59s

Audemars Piguet has ensured Code 11.59 fans know that the collection is here to stay. As an assurance, the company has launched new and face-lifted variants of Code 11.59 Selfwinding and Chronograph. The new dials (five each of Selfwinding and Selfwinding Chronograph) comprise four sunburst lacquered dials in blue, purple, burgundy, light and dark grey, and a dual-color gold case.

The five smoked dialed Selfwinding Code 11.59s with date, hour, minute, and seconds and Selfwinding chronograph with flyback chronograph, hours, minutes, seconds, and date reference feature double curved glare-proof sapphire crystal. All the new watches come paired with hand-stitched alligator straps with large squares.

Movement, pricing and more

The Code 11.59 collection features a narrow bezel that gives these 41mm octagonal case watches more space to show on the dial. The slim hands and indices further enhance the dials scope to display the time and other complications more vividly. The new watches are powered by in-house automatic caliber 4302 which provides 70 hours of power reserve.

While the two-tone gold case from Audemars Piguet makes a mark with polished and brushed finishing; the smoked dials make an impression with the gradual shift in shade from light to dark from the center of the dial.

The Code 11.59 collection is currently available only at Audemars Piguet boutiques. The Selfwinding rose or white gold watch is priced at $26,800, while its chronograph variant costs $42,400.