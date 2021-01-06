Nike introduces new running shoes: React Infinity Run 2 and ZoomX Invincible Run

Nike is introducing two new silhouettes for running with prime focus on the comfort and injury prevention. While aesthetics still remains a driving force, the fully-cushioned Nike React Infinity Run 2 and the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run are aimed at running efficiency.

Designed in consultation and feedback from runners, the two sneakers are not going to make you run fast but will work against injuries that are common with runners. To provide a new underfoot experience for all kinds of runners, the sneakers will go on sale globally tomorrow – January 7.

Nike React Infinity Run 2

A revamped Nike React Infinity Run, this new pair now gets and improved Flyknit upper that intends to provide more strength and support to the toes, eyelets and foxing. For more support in the lateral movements on the track or tar, the shoes are provided with Flywire cables throughout the upper.

The upper is more breathable in the vamp and the midfoot and the sneaker itself is pretty sleek and lightweight. For more detailing, there is light padding in the collar and the react sole cushioning offers spring-like feel, making the Nike React Infinity Run 2 a responsive pair.

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run

Furthering the idea of cushioning and stability for running is the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run which is designed with long training runs in mind. This one is slightly bulkier than the Nike React Infinity Run 2 – it features more foam in the midsole than React foam.

This additional cushioning creates a softer ride and an improved spring for enhanced running economy. The shoe also gets a very similar upper to the abovementioned sneaker but has more supportive padding on the collar and heel.