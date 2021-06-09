Five clothing subscription boxes for men to try in 2021

While everyone knows about subscription services such as Netflix, not many people know about wardrobe subscription boxes. Clothing subscription boxes can be a good alternative to shopping, allowing you to upgrade your closet every month without leaving the house.

There are plenty of monthly subscription services offering varying options from brand to brand. Clothing subscription boxes for men will allow you to expand your wardrobe, by providing carefully curated clothing items and/or accessories each month. Here are the best clothing subscription boxes for men to try in 2021.

Menlo Club

Formerly known as Five Four Club, Menlo Club is an affordable, membership-based men’s clothing subscription. For $60 a month, you will receive two to three items from Menlo Club’s brands. It guarantees that you will receive New Republic footwear, Grand Running Club athleisure wear, Melrose Place luxury wear and Five Four contemporary wear over the course of the year. Moreover, it focuses on a different brand during different months of the year.

Gentleman’s Box

The subscription service of Gentleman’s Box is for those men who like wearing great suits but are on the constant lookout to update and coordinate their accessories. At a $35 monthly fee, you will receive up to six fashion and lifestyle accessories to elevate your fashion quotient, items ranging from socks to ties, headphones, watches, cuff links and more. You can upgrade to premium and receive a new box each quarter for $135 per quarter, which offers lifestyle products, luxury goods catered to the season and Gentleman Box’s theme.

Frank and Oak

The Frank and Oak men’s subscription box accentuates ethical, sustainable practices and clothing. Its subscription box, Style Plan, has an intensive questionnaire to cater to your style preferences and your budget. Each box has four curated items. You can make changes, confirm or skip any box, and decide what to keep within 10 days. There is no monthly fee, although there is a $25 styling fee.

Trendy Butler

At a monthly fee of $65, the Trendy Butler assures to deliver at least $150 worth of clothing in its subscription boxes for men. It includes two or three clothing items, selected to be worn as a coordinated outfit. There is no styling, shipping or exchange fee with the Trendy Butler subscription box. The service categorizes style profiles such as “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “Casual and Stylish,” along with color palettes and graphic T-shirt options.

Basic MAN

Basic MAN offers a hassle-free solution to get basic clothing items such as socks, underwear and T-shirts with a monthly subscription. At a subscription-free of around $25, you can receive one T-shirt, one pair of boxer briefs and one pair of socks. However, these are not your average quality essentials. Boxer briefs are made of highly absorbent beechwood tree fabric, Modal and are odor and bacteria-repellent. Socks are made of premium cotton and polyester blend. Moreover, each Basic MAN item has a “destroy by” date printed on the label, informing you when to replace the item.