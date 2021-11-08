Nike is preparing for the metaverse with new trademarks

Since Facebook has changed its name to Meta, the whole “metaverse” thing has garnered an unparalleled thrust. Everyone, in their own way, wants to tap into the immersive digital experiences, Nike of all being the latest to catch up with this trend of sorts.

In its bid to release digital accessories, shoes, and clothing in the upcoming digital world, Nike has filed a few trademarks that will allow the sports brand to develop and sell its own merchandise in the metaverse. Alongside the application filing, the company is also looking to build a team of developers who will make virtual shoes and apparel possible.

The trademarks

Reportedly, Nike has filed for about seven trademarks with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in the desire to enter the metaverse. This includes trademarks for its iconic punchline “Just Do It,” the company’s swoosh, SNKRS app, Air Jordan and the Jumpman logos.

These filings were first spotted by Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney, who believes, Nike would use these trademarks in the metaverse. This will happen when the company begins selling Nike-banded sneakers, apparel, headwear, bags, and more in the virtual world.

Nike is heading to the metaverse.



On October 27th the company filed new trademark applications for NIKE, JUST DO IT and the swoosh logo.



The filings indicate an intent to make and sell NIKE-branded VIRTUAL shoes and clothing.#Nike #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/nisKVm2CTq — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 1, 2021

There’s more

Nike’s intention of a foray into the virtual world is also fueled with the company’s new metaversejob listings wherein the company is hiring for Virtual Material Designer and a special job role of Virtual Material Designer Footwear.

According to a report, Nike is already waiting for a patent for “Cryptokicks” it filed in April of 2019, which would be used for NFTs. Undoubtedly, Nike is on a track to roll out virtual accessories, shoes, and more in the near future.