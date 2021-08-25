The first inflatable plyometric box doesn’t hurt on missing a jump

Relatively safe execution of the Olympics in Tokyo means more sporting activities are steadily gaining traction across the globe. As restrictions decrease, gyms and fitness centers also find their clients back. But if you’re still trying to build a fitness regime at home, there is a plethora of interesting gear on the horizon.

A case in point is the AirBox by RX Smart Gear. A contemporary take on the plyometric box, the RXSG AirBox is dubbed the first inflatable and space-saving alternative to the boxy wooden options used by cross-trainers in home gyms and elsewhere.

The portable alternative

Foam boxes have become an increasing trend because of the shin scrapes and woes of the wooden boxes, but an inflatable plyometric box is a more portable and convenient option. The AirBox is designed for the heavy-duty workload. Keeping this in mind, it is made from dual-walled PVC piping, which makes it flexible and lightweight.

Highly customizable for usage, this inflatable plyometric box comprises six separate height-adjustable boxes measuring 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, and 24-inches. Each box measuring 30 inches wide and these adjustable boxes can be stacked one upon the other by fastening with Velcro on either side.

Pricing and details

The entire contraption weighs approximately 23 pounds. When not in use, the plyo box can be deflated instantly to be stored in its carry bag, which can then be thrown into the gym locker or a closet in the garage. Since stability can be an issue when a person is jumping onto this inflatable buddy, one can strap on dumbbells or kettlebells to the sides with Velcro straps to keep the AirBox stable no matter how high you’ve built it.

Being more portable, useful and space-conscious than the wooden and even the foam plyo boxes, this one is ideal for pros and those only starting with jumps and box squats. The inflatable AirBox comes with its own hose and pump for filling and deflating but costs a hefty $445.