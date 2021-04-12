Nike KD 14 receives the strap design this year

Real basketball know Kevin Durant has a special place in the business. It’s in a different level compared to Michael Jordan’s Jordan Brand but they’re both dear to Nike. The Durant sneaker is released each year and every time, Nike surprises the fans.

The signature line of Kevin Durant with Nike is one that can be considered unique. Even if you’re not a basket fan or of the NBA star, a true blue sneakerhead will appreciate Nike’s design. Every pair that has been introduced brings something new to eyes of those who look forward to the Nike KD. Remember the Nike KD 13 from last year?

Nike’s Kevin Durant Signature Line Gets Strapped

The new Nike KD 14 now comes with a mid-foot strap. It was previously used on the Nike KD 4 and Nike KD 7 and it’s making a comeback. To complete the form and fuction of this Nike Kevin Durant sneaker, there is a cage resting on the media panel that is inspired by the Air Presto.

The upper features an engineered mesh that boasts some graphics that tell us about the many interests of the basketball star from music to art among others. The full-length Zoom Air Strobel cushion system is wisely used here for comfort and responsiveness.

Nike KD 14 Design

Durant never fails to surprise the audience. Even he himself is excited about the design. Kevin Durant said: “It’s been a while since we incorporated the strap, which excites me. My other favorite part about the shoe is the cushioning, which helps me feel low to the ground and still helps give me some of that energy back.”









The Nike KD 14 “Black/White” is now available in most parts of the world. China has already gotten the Nike KD 14 Cyber version over the weekend. The pair will reach North America on the 14th of April.