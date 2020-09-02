Slated to debut in Fall, here’s first look of Nike LeBron 18 ‘James Gang’

Nike has been making signature LeBron sneakers for years– these are not just a pair to celebrate this all-time great, it is in fact a tribute to his wife and three kids. The 2020 shoe called the Nike LeBron 18 ‘James Gang’ is no different, it is followed by the term ‘James Gang,’ – a reference to his family.

Over the years, new models of the LeBron signature reveals have impressed with their design and colorways. The first look of the LeBron 18 is somewhat an extension of the theme of LeBron 17 launched last year, but it’s impressive and should be seen on the court soon.

The first look

The upcoming Nike LeBron 18 ‘James Gang’ celebrates the family of the esteemed Lakers’ power forward. The theme introduced with LeBron’s signature pair last year has been a great hit with fans and this look reveals the LeBron 18 – James Gang’s new iteration – will also make an impression with the fans.

The LeBron 18 comes with black-color knitted upper which is paired with multi-colored detailing on other parts of the sneaker. The translucent heel overlay highlights the colorful outsole resting below the white midsole. The graffiti print display on the rubber outsole and the heel counter is not the only novelty, the ‘James Gang’ placed on the tongue and blue swoosh on the lateral complete the look.

Availability and pricing

Apart from the images and the visible aspects, not much else is known about the forthcoming Nike LeBron 18 ‘James Gang’ but rumors have it that the pair could make a debut in Fall 2020.

There is no mention of the pricing details either. We are making a subtle guess that LeBron 18 would cost around the $200 mark – considering the LeBron 17 went for $200 also.