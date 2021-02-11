Nike React Live Barely Volt to be released soon

We always say this but it’s true: Nike will never run out of new designs and colorways. More collaborations will be made with equally big brands, popular designers, and famous celebrities. There is no limit as to what Nike can offer. It’s up to us to catch up and keep track of everything.

Well, you don’t really have to keep up with all Nike has to offer. But if you’re a real sneaker-head, of course, we won’t stop you. The latest from the top sports brand is this: the Nike React Live.

Nike React Live Barely Volt

The Nike React Live is available in a new colorway. The Barely Volt version is another bright-themed pair that you probably won’t miss. The runner features a bright neon sole that will certainly make heads turn.

The Nike React line is one of the more famous silhouttes when it comes to shoes made for running. It boats the React technology which is Nike’s smarter innovation coupled with a more futuristic design.

Nike React Live Design

The Nike React Live Barely Volt (Sail/Barely Volt-Grain-Black) features a clean mesh upper accentuated with suede and synthetic overlay. The grid and heat-welded elements are also synthetic but is finished off with a traditional lacing system.

Adding a nice twist to the design is the cord that goes around the collar from the vamp, offering more security. The Swoosh on the lateral side is simply black. Printed insole and at the toe is the N. 354 branding.

The React sole unit will probably be the center of attention especially with the translucent rubber filling and React foam cushioned sole. Running with this pair at night won’t be a problem. You have a built-in light as your feet will “glow”.







Nike React Live Barely Volt will be available very soon. No exact word on availability but it will be sold for $90.