Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Mummy’ could drop in time for Halloween

We are closing in on the spookiest time of the year. While you’re busy decorating the house for Halloween, you would have already kept aside few options of how you’re going to dress up for the day. If you plan to adorn a mummy attire for Halloween, Nike has a pair of SB Dunks to go with it.

Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Mummy’ as it is called, is a new design that is slated to land well in time for Halloween. Part of Nike’s annual Halloween range, the Mummy-edition of the SB Dunk Low wears a worn-out appearance but the silhouette is the same as one that has formed an unconditional liking not only with the skateboarding community but with the casual sneaker appreciators as well.

SB Dunk Low Mummy

Dressed in a “Mummy” outfit for the spooky season, the new Nike SB Dunk Low features a canvas that impersonates an actual mummy. This rendition screams Halloween by the day through its upper and through the night by its glowing outsole.

This upcoming silhouette is a combination of “Coconut Milk,” “Seafoam” and “Yellow” colors. The turquoise blue Swoosh plays a nice contrast with this assortment of hues. Beyond the mummified upper, the sole of the SB Dunk Low is of particular interest. To keep with the Halloween theme, this along with mummy eyes at the heel, tongue branding label and the creepy spider motif on the left toebox can glow green in the dark.

Other details and availability









Besides the visible antics, the Nike SB Dunk Low Mummy has Eye of Horus on the tongue inside the shoe while its insole comprises toilet paper and grass graphics.

For now, we have the first official pictures of these kicks (above), this new pair is expected to launch only on October 25. The Nike SB Dunk Low Mummy will retail for $110 and that price is really lucrative for Dunk and Halloween fanatics.