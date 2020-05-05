Nike to release 2020 ACG Air Deschutz sports sandals later this month

Nike is bent at giving its classic outdoor footwear a revival in contemporary form. Latest seeing resurgence is the Nike ACG Air Deschutz cross-training sandals that were first launched in a slew of colors and flashy materials back in 1992.

This month, Nike’s All Condition Gear is slated to release the wacky Air Deschutz – a fan favorite from the ‘90s – in new materials and colorways. If you were a fan of the ACG’s, now is the time to reintroduce it to your routine, or maybe take a pair for your young to feel the spice of yesteryears, in a silhouette so much in the present.

Sandals for the outdoors

The performance look was first designed for use around the house, on the trails and hikes and also as a perfect pair for the summer. This style is returning in 2020 edition of the ACG Air Deschutz flavored in bold graphic makeups.

The Swoosh will release the Air Deschutz cross-training sandal in five new colorways which are predominantly black down to the sole. To be more precise – the pairs will come in triple black, one with lime-green footbed on black with slight touch of pink and blue, a black with blue straps, a black with purple straps and a very unique mix of yellow, teal and purple on black.

Banding and release

For the branding, Nike has a lot to detail in the 2020 edition of the he Swoosh Air Deschutz sandals. The cross-over strap has a swoosh log, which a Nike Air stamp is visible on the rear strap. On the bottom of the sole you can find Air Deschutz branding which is made from colors of found on the sandal.

The new iteration of the Nike’s ACG’s from ’92 Air Deschutz is slated to release on May 14. The price has not been announced yet, but we learn the sandals will be available on both Nike website and select ACG retailers.