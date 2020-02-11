Nike Air Zoom Viperfly brings spikes to the Olympic track

As expected, Nike is on a roll these days. There is no stopping the top sports shoe brand in the world for introducing new designs and models especially from some of the more famous lines. You only need to watch out for press releases and look at Nike’s social media feeds to know what’s new.

After the Nike Space Hippie, Nike VaporMax 2020, and the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Concept Football Boot, here is the Nike Air Zoom Viperfly. The new design illustrates a new paradigm of performance, especially on the track. This pair is for the runners working on a 100-meter track. The design of the shoe defines what human speed is all about.

New-gen Running Tech for the Serious Runners

Any runner can go on his full speed potential with some help. And at this day and age, the shoes that a runner wears are what matters.

There’s science and technology behind every design and Nike is pushing its limits once again by adding spikes that incorporate a new carbon plate. It’s made possible by a Custom Fiber Placement (CFP) which is a new process that can allow different flexibility within the plate.

This pair may arrive with the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% as the two were developed at the same time. The technology was made to deliver energy and responsiveness. It’s all about performance and strategy during the race especially in what may happen during the last few meters of the sprint.

Athletes Need Tech Too

The Nike Air Zoom Viperfly will be offered later in Summer. The shoes are still in production. It will be completed by a new model of Nike Flyknit known as the Atomknit.

This particular tech for the upper is said to decrease metal waste and increase heel lockdown. The shoe tech also includes a foam in the heel that offers impact protection. This feature helps in the usual transition from sprint to post-race walk that normally happens.