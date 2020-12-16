Bud Light BL6 – A cool gaming console that chills your beer too

Anheuser-Busch is a company better known for its brewing skills than for gaming consoles. That said, nothing’s stopping them from acing the gaming console arena. Alright, that was a bit too far, but Anheuser-Busch has tried something different to capture the interest of beer lovers.

A gaming console that’s unlike any other in the market for its sheer niche prospect. It cannot compete with the likes of PlayStation5 or Xbox Series X, though the console has something else up its sleeve.

Bud Light BL6 gaming console

This looks like a pack of six beer cans but apart from being a gaming rig, it is also a beer cooler. So you can enjoy games likes RBI Baseball 20, Tekken 7 and Soulcalibur VI while having a can of chilled beer on the couch.

Yes, that’s right, the first two compartments disguised as beer cans are actually the beer cooling fans, the next two are the controller holders (for BL6-branded 8Bitdo N30 Pro+ gamepads), and the last one’s to hold your beer in place – chilled for any time use.

Hardware to impress

If you are thinking it is just a marketing gimmick, then you’ll be bemused. Bud Light BL6 is actually a Windows 10 rig powered by the stellar i7-1065G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. If that’s not got you sold, then it also has a built-in Asus ZenBeam 720 projector for your gaming adventures – indoors as well as outdoors.

As far as pure appeal goes, Anheuser-Busch has played the cards right. After all, it’s pretty rare to get a gaming console like this one. Moreover, it looks so cool, made right for a geeky gamer’s den. Bud Light sold a limited number of units for charity auction on Shop Beer Gear for a price upwards of $1,000. Hopefully, they’ll conduct another auction or sale of the BL6 in the future.