North Face Purple Label x Dr. Martens 101 6-Tie Boots shown off

The North Face Purple Label is teaming up once again with Dr. Martens. The first collaboration was introduced in 2019. A couple of years later, the duo is launching a more modern iteration of the Dr. Martens 101 6 Tie Boot.

Officially called as the North Face Purple Label x Dr. Martens 101 6 Tie Boot, this pair obviously has hints of purple. The 6-eye 101 boots which is a classic silhouette comes in two basic colorways: black and matted gray.

New North Face Purple Label x Dr. Martens Collaboration

The boots are made of waterproof fabrics that are very durable. Instead of eyelets, metal buckles have been used here. On the lateral heel counter, there is The North Face logo.

Just along the heel, the iconic AirWair pull tab is present. Instead of the usual yellow, it now comes in purple. The wide laces of the boots are also purple with dashed zig-zag patterns but you can get them in gray or black as well. The inner lining comes in bright purple.

North Face Purple Label Dr. Martens 101 6-Tie Boots Design

The pair comes with semi-transparent midsole. It’s a bit elevated and offers extra traction with Wintergrip. It’s a great pair to wear during the cold and wet season.







The North Face Purple Label x Dr. Martens 101 6 Tie Boots will be available at ￥39,600 which is about $346 in the US. Both nanamica and Dr. Martens are releasing the pair beginning November 27.