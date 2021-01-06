Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch revamped with new movement, other subtle changes

An icon in the watchmaking world, the Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch is “loved on earth and beyond,” as the company puts it. No wonder then an update to the horological marvel is a talk of town that everyone wants to know and consider.

Come 2021 and Omega has made a big change to the 50 years of history of the Moonwatch. It’s more than the anniversary edition we discussed toward the end of last year. The legendary watch has, after a few rumors and delays, finally received the update we would have wanted and yes, that includes a change in the movement.

The new movement

Omega has embedded an all-new movement, which replaces the already wonderful caliber 1861. The Co‑Axial Master Chronometer caliber 3861 now finds its way into the Moonwatch. It is believed to withstand magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss, vouching to offer new levels of precision, performance, and adjustment to temperature changes.

The movement is a result of four years of hard work, which is designed to match the dimensions of the outgoing caliber so the models remain unchanged from their 42mm form factor. In fact the two: 1861 and the 3861 movements are hard to distinguish. As you’d expect, the new movement is officially approved by NASA for all space flights and it provides the watch 50 hours of power reserve.

Other notable changes and pricing

In addition to the new movement, the Speedmaster Professional gets a polished-brushed steel bracelet option which is updated to include five links per row. The new bracelet with a polished clasp and embedded logo comes paired to the Moonwatch models with Hesalite glass, which can, if you like, also be paired with a nylon strap.

If you opt for the more traditional sapphire crystal glass model, you will have the option of a leather strap or a bracelet that’s polished and brushed on the inter-links. Interestingly, the 3861 Moonwatch collection comprises a stainless steel model starting at $6,300 on a bracelet; an 18-karat Sedna gold model priced at $34,800; and an 18-karat Canopus gold (white gold) starting $45,300 with a bracelet. The variants on leather and nylon straps cost slightly lesser.