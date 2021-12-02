Nothing drops Ear 1 earbuds in black color for unchanged $99

Nothing revamped the earbuds industry with the launch of its Ear 1 true wireless stereo earbuds earlier this year. The economically priced earbuds with active noise cancellation and waterproof rating arrived in white color and transparent color scheme back then.

Now, Nothing is launching a new black colorway for its highly popular earbuds. The new Ear 1 will come in the same transparent case and will swap the white color with black. Users will also be introduced to a matte black design on the silicon earbuds.

The specifications

There is no change to what you get here. This option is just a new color largely. So, like the original earbuds, the new design will also offer users up to four of battery life with ANC turned on. With the option turned off, you can get up to 5.7 hours of playback; with the Qi wirelessly charged case kicking in, the overall battery backup can deliver almost 34 hours.

The Nothing earbuds feature a transparency mode to allow users to hear their surrounding noise when required and also comes with IPX4 water resistance. For now, the company mentions these black Ear 1 earbuds as limited edition, but we’re hopeful, these will make a regular feature in the Nothing line up ultimately.

The carbon neutral aspect

Nothing mentions Ear 1 to be the brand’s first carbon neutral product. To this accord, Nothing has worked in collaboration with third-party companies including SGS based in Geneva to assess and neutralize the carbon footprint of its premier offering.

Furthermore, Nothing is also expected to accept payments for the earbuds in cryptocurrency through its website. The company will accept payments in all major cryptocurrencies starting December 13, when the Ear 1 black will be available for $99. Reportedly, crypto payments will only work in select countries including the US, UK, Canada, and Japan.