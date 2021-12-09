Footwear

Notitle.ltd Adidas Originals Superstar Aerostar dropping this weekend

December 9, 2021

Adidas Originals has worked on several versions of the Superstar. It has teamed up with numerous other brands, designers, teams, and celebrities. The latest is with notitle.ltd and the result is giving us something to be giddy about this holiday season. 

We know it’s not snowing in all parts of the world but ’tis the season to be jolly….errr, to get those boots and jackets out. It doesn’t have to snow but the NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar is probably an ideal pair to wear. 

Notitle and Adidas Collaboration

NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar Release

NOTITLE is a creative goup that comes up with inspiring and creative solutions for different brands. It’s a design agency that unleashes its creativity to different products. The latest is this  adidas Originals Superstar now called the AEROSTAR. 

The NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar features a classic leather base. This one, however, shows a puffy nylon shield. It looks more like a duvet so you know your feet can be warm and comfortable. 

NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar Design 

NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar Where to Buy

The puffy material covers the lace and tongue plus the mid-panels, heel, and the collar as an overlay. We don’t see much branding but this pair is Adidas Originals. 

  • NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar
  • NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar Sneakers
  • NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar Price
  • NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar Release
  • NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS

The notitle.ltd adidas Originals Superstar AEROSTAR will be available this December 11. You can purchase the pair from Atmos Tokyo and Billy’s Tokyo for ¥16,500 JPY. That’s about $145 in the US. 

You May Also Like

Reebok Question Mid Yellow Toe Price

Reebok Question Mid Yellow Toe dropping just before year-end

Nike Air Raid “Rayguns” to drop soon alongside “Raygun” Air Force 1 Low

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.