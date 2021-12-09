Notitle.ltd Adidas Originals Superstar Aerostar dropping this weekend

Adidas Originals has worked on several versions of the Superstar. It has teamed up with numerous other brands, designers, teams, and celebrities. The latest is with notitle.ltd and the result is giving us something to be giddy about this holiday season.

We know it’s not snowing in all parts of the world but ’tis the season to be jolly….errr, to get those boots and jackets out. It doesn’t have to snow but the NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar is probably an ideal pair to wear.

Notitle and Adidas Collaboration

NOTITLE is a creative goup that comes up with inspiring and creative solutions for different brands. It’s a design agency that unleashes its creativity to different products. The latest is this adidas Originals Superstar now called the AEROSTAR.

The NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar features a classic leather base. This one, however, shows a puffy nylon shield. It looks more like a duvet so you know your feet can be warm and comfortable.

NOTITLE x ADIDAS ORIGINALS Aerostar Superstar Design

The puffy material covers the lace and tongue plus the mid-panels, heel, and the collar as an overlay. We don’t see much branding but this pair is Adidas Originals.











The notitle.ltd adidas Originals Superstar AEROSTAR will be available this December 11. You can purchase the pair from Atmos Tokyo and Billy’s Tokyo for ¥16,500 JPY. That’s about $145 in the US.