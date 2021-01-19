Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo makes 802 horsepower

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is a very fast car, just as it comes from the factory in Italy. Novitec has a long history of taking Ferrari’s and other cars and making them even faster through tasteful modifications. Novitec’s Ferrari F8 Tributo has been customized with new style and increased performance for the 3.9-liter V-8 twin-turbo engine.

Power is increased to 802 horsepower with peak torque of 898 Nm. Novitec says its version of the F8 can reach 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of over 340 km/h. Products the company offers for the Ferrari F8 include a range of engine tuning options and high-performance exhaust systems.

The company customizes the bodywork with styled and aerodynamic naked-carbon components. The version in the images is fitted with forged wheels at up to 22-inches in diameter on the rear axle. The suspension is also tweaked to work with the new wheels to maintain handling and performance.

Completely customized interiors are available. Novitec promises that its engine tuning will unleash hidden power without impacting the durability of the engine. A pair of plug-and-play Novitec N-TRONIC modules are available to control engine power, with the most potent version producing 802 horsepower at 7950 RPM.







Body components include a two-piece front spoiler and flaps on the side air intakes fitted to the bumper to reduce lifted high-speed. Novitec also offers an insert for the front hood made of the same carbon material to give the vehicle a sportier look. New rocker panels change the appearance for the side of the car, and carbon trim for the side mirrors is added along with air deflectors in the side air intakes. A larger rear wing increases rear axle downforce at high-speed and brings new style to the rear end. No pricing details were offered on any of the Novitec modifications.