Nubia RedMagic 5G gaming phone for demanding geeks

Find a man who’s not into gaming or gadgets and you’ll be surprised, there aren’t many. Just as men like living in the fast lane, their gadgets, phones in particular, are most of the time loaded with specifications. Well, because more the power in the device more they can explore. Gaming is one thing high up on the list of every gadget freak out there.

This has prompted phone makers to design smartphones that bring console level gaming graphics to the device. Nubia RegMagic 5G is one gaming smartphone which will make any gamer satisfied to bits. The processing power under the hood combined with loads of gaming centric accessories promises immersive experience no matter which title you throw at it.

Nubia RedMagic 5G’s insane 144Hz refresh rate

The 5G capable gaming phone is loaded with hardware which will leave nothing to complain about. All the top tier hardware combines to bring premium gaming experience to the device. There’s the best in class 144 Hz 6.65-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor paired to Adreno 650 GPU, LPRDDR5 RAM (upto 12GB), UFS 3.0 (up to 256GB) and 4500mAh battery along with 55W blazing fast charging.

For those uninterrupted long gaming sessions there’s a liquid cooling system and internal turbo fans to keep the heat out of the phone’s system. For gaming pros, there are two built-in shoulder capacitive trigger buttons.

Triple camera array for clicking the odd photos

Although gamers don't fancy much of photography, but for those who do, Nubia has been mindful enough to include a good camera module. There's a 64MP main camera sensor, an 8MP wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For clicking selfies, there the 12MP camera in the thin top bezel.

To complete the experience, RedMagic 5G has dual stereo speakers with 7.1-channel surround sound. The 4D Shock vibration feedback further adds value to this amazing device. Nubia RedMagic 5G is priced at a modest $579 for the 8GB/128GB Eclipse Black model while the 12GB/256GB Pulse variant comes for $649.