Nubia’s new curved-display watch puts smartphone on your wrist

Shenzhen China-based Nubia Technology is known for its gaming phones and its eye-catchy smartwatch Alpha unveiled last year. The company is now back with a new smartwatch featuring a curved, flexible display that wraps smartphone-like features around your wrist.

Dubbed the Nubia Watch, along with the smartwatch features, it also comes with e-SIM compatibility, which means the watch can be used standalone, without a smartphone.

The design

The Nubia Watch was revealed alongside a new Nubia Red Magic 5s gaming smartphone boasting industry leading 144Hz screen refresh rate. Unlike the plasticky smartwatches with silicone bands – available these days – Nubia’s new watch is made of a combination of stainless steel and aluminum and comes paired with interchangeable napa leather or silicone straps.

The Nubia Watch features a 4-inch curved AMOLED display, which extends half way around the wrist. The displays features always-on functionality and has a crown on the right side that can be used by the wearer to interact with the watch. The watch also works with touch and gesture inputs.

Pricing and availability

The new Nubia smartwatch is designed to keep track of user health and sports activities. It also has a heart rate monitor. The watch has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and NFC, but it does not have a camera, which was available on the company’s previously launched Alpha smartwatch.

Nubia Watch is available for pre-order in China. It will be going on sale in the country starting August 5 for CNY 1,799 ($260) – almost half the price of what the Nubia Alpha demands. There is no word on global availability as of yet – we presume it would be very soon.