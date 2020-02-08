Nike VaporMax 2020 designed for Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will happen in late July until August but the anticipation has been building up. It’s still a few months from today but expect a lot of groups and brands will take advantage of this big event by coming up with Olympics-related products and services.

The only product we’ve featured related to Tokyo 2020 is the Toyota e-Palette Tokyo 2020 Version that will ferry athletes in an automated style. As expected, Nike is joining the craze. The brand is introducing the Medal Stand collection of Team USA.



Nike has just introduced the VaporMax 2020 designed especially for the Tokyo Summer Olympics. What’s good about this is that about 75% of the shoes are made from recycled manufacturing waste. You can say it’s “green” yet modern with the updated design.

Nike Goes Eco-Friendly Yet Again

Very obvious is the Flyknit upper made from recycled-polyester. Those multi-colored threading may remind you of piles of waste that actually came out beautifully. The FlyEase laceless shoe technology is implemented here for the benefit of the athletes. It’s needed for an effortless lock-down fit.

Looking at the heels, they have been upgraded with curvier molds on the rear plus a much sleeker shape. Notice the Nike Grind rubber Swoosh, zipper pulls, and drawcord tips.

VaporMax 2020 Going Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Apart from this VaporMax 2020, the Team USA Medal Stand line also includes other sportswear items. A 100% recycled polyester pants and the iconic Windrunner jacket from Nike will be sold as well.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is all set for summer but there is no information when the VaporMax 2020 will be released. We can expect the new pair to be sold at the Nike online store and select retails in the coming months. Choose from either the oceanic marble or the icy blue colorway. As for the pricing, we’re looking at something around $200 maybe.