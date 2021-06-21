SF90 Stradale-inspired Puma x Ferrari ION F sneakers available

If you were, like me, growing up in the ‘90s; hearing of Puma and Ferrari in the same breath will instantly remind you of the striking red silhouettes with charismatic yellow prancing horse logo. That magic was somehow lost as we entered adulthood.

The two brands have yet again collaborated for a wonderful pair of sneakers called the ION F, which draws design cues from the SF90 Stradale. The colorway, angles, curves and almost everything there is, is inspired by Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid.

Sporty and elegant

The nostalgic pair, which will appeal equally to the current generation and the kids from the ‘90s embraces features from the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The ION F is presented in Ferrari’s iconic red “Rosso Corsa”, and has sharp, athletic appeal, which is increased manifold by the reflective TPU rear wrapped in PU foam inspired immensely by the SF90 Stradale’s front spoiler.

Interestingly, the red hue (shoe is also available in grey) is evenly contrasted by Puma’s white colorway and features prancing horse and Puma logos. Puma x Ferrari ION F features a magnetic-fit lock buckle over the mesh upper, which secures the foot. It has knitted sock support at the ankle and flaunts a ribbon with Ferrari written on it on the heel collar.

Pricing









Reportedly, the ION F sneakers is part of Ferrari’s new fashion collection that draws inspiration from the Italian automaker’s car curves and the human anatomy. The collection intends to highlight the liking between, cars, clothing and human body.

Puma x Ferrari ION F footwear is now available through Puma and Ferrari’s online and offline stores for an asking price of £400 (nearly $550).