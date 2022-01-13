Omega Speedmaster 321 Canopus Gold is for deep-pocketed collectors

Previous iterations of the Omega Speedmaster – that make great addition to collections – have been around the affordable segment. But the new release to mark the 65th anniversary of the Speedmaster is only for the deep-pocketed. Priced at $81,000, the new Speedmaster 321 Canopus Gold is a reissue of the original 1957 model, albeit oozing with luxury.

The Omega Speedmaster opening the new year for the watchmaker features a case and bracelet made from Omega’s own white gold called Canopus and has a unique dial cut out from black onyx. From appearance itself, it wouldn’t be easy to distinguish the Canopus from stainless steel, so there is more to this Speedmaster’s value than the case material alone.

The look and feel

Akin to the original Moonwatch from the 50s in many ways, the 38.5mm case 2022 Speedmaster has two of the most distinguishing factors in the name itself. The iconic caliber 321 movement in the guts and the unique in-house white gold material for the construction.

The bezel is made from proprietary Canopus gold as well and is treated with black Grand Feu enamel to highlight the tachymeter just that little bit. The innovation doesn’t stop here. The dial also gets a special treatment to try and justify the price tag.

More details

The dial is done in three parts: the external minute ring is made from CNC cut black onyx, an engraved layer in the middle with the subdials, and then a raised black onyx section on the middle with subdial cutouts. The dial has a nice sheen to it; it looks different but stays true to Speedy’s design language with the vintage Omega logo, gold hands, and PVD-treated applied hour markers.

As previously mentioned, the most prominent aspect of the Omega Speedmaster Canopus’ eye-watering price is its movement. The Caliber 321 powering the watch is actually the recreated hand-wound chronograph movement of the original Speedmaster, which has a special place in the hearts of collectors and vintage aficionados.

The Speedmaster 321 Canopus Gold is water-resistant to 60 meters and arrives with a see-through sapphire caseback featuring seahorse engraving. This actually mars the beautiful sight of the iconic movement within, nonetheless, it is a worthy timepiece. Worth your money or not, that’s your call!