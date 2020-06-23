Omega Speedmaster alternatives that’ll up your game

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch professional is an iconic timepiece in its own rights, thanks to its eye-catchy design and the functional aesthetics. The watch comes at a price tag of $5,350 and is worth every penny that you spend on it.

That said, if you are looking for something equally good or maybe lower priced, then there are indeed other good options available. Check out these amazing timepieces below, which can make for a good alternative to the Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional.

Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph

For those who want a watch that looks strikingly similar to the Speedmaster and is priced reasonably, the Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph is one to buy. The timepiece’s 45mm dial is visually similar to the Omega’s offering and it has also been referred to as the other Moonwatch by reviewers.

Bulova has had an active collaboration with NASA with the likes of Lunar Pilot watch – the original of which was adorned by astronaut David Scott for NASA’s moon mission. Lunar Pilot comes with a quartz movement and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. This affordable watch has got the looks and is true value for money. Buy at $675.

Farer Chronograph Sport Moritz

Looking for a sporty spin-off to the Moonwatch? Look no further than the Farer Chronograph Sport Mortiz. It has a 41mm monochromatic dial with the subdials and tachymeter lending the watch a speedy character. The hand-wound movement means that the watch is quite thin and ergonomically designed. Chronograph Sport Mortiz comes with the Sellita SW510 BH Elabore grade manual movement and is water resistant to a depth of 100m. Buy at $1,955.

Bell & Ross BR V2-94

This timepiece is one to go for if you want the closest possible replica of the Moonwatch. The Bell & Ross BR V2-94 watch has a satin polished 41mm dial and steel bracelet which looks so similar to the Omega offering. It has the caliber BR-CAL.301 automatic mechanical movement and comes with water resistance of up to 100m. The watch is truly a premium offering for those who appreciate style and luxury. Buy at $4,600.