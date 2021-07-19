Richard Mille RM 029 Le Mans Classic, a green and white special edition watch

Richard Mille recently announced a mammoth 50mm 2021 RM 60-01 Automatic Flyback Chronograph Les Voiles de St Barth. Now that the Le Mans Classic is expected to return in full throttle in 2022, after being canceled due to pandemic in 2020, the premium independent watchmaker has designed a new special limited edition watch for the forthcoming vintage car extravaganza.

Richard Mille marque has been a stalwart supporter of the Le Mans Classic since its inception in 2002. As an official sponsor, the brand has been developing special edition watches to celebrate each edition of this biennial vintage sports car event in 2008.

RM 029 Le Mans Classic

Dubbed the Richard Mille RM 029 Le Mans Classic, this new limited edition timepiece nods the ultra-modernism of the classic car race. The watch is provided in a combination of green and white case design, which is directly inspired by the Le Man Classic’s – green and white checkered flag – logo.

The watch measures 40.1mm x 48.15mm the watch which features a skeletonized dial offering peer down to the grade 5 titanium caliber RMAS7 automatic movement. The movement and dial are sandwiched between green Quartz TPT front and bezel and the white TPT rubber band.

Pricing and other details

The casing on the face – at 12 and 6 o’clock – has the double Le Mans stripes in white. While the dial features a 24-hour counter at 1 o’clock and a Le Mans Classic logo at 7 o’clock. Interestingly at the 4 o’clock position you’ll find an oversized date window.

Since this is a strict special edition watch, the Richard Mille RM 029 Le Mans Classic is limited to only 150 examples. The watch is retailing now through Richard Mille for $176,000.