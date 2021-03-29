Omega unveils first Seamaster 300 in exclusive Bronze Gold

For its exciting new Omega line-up, the iconic watchmaker has for the first time given a body to its patent-pending alloy. Amid the slew of Seamasters announced for 2021, for the first time Seamaster 300 collection comprises a model made from Omega’s exclusive bronze alloy.

The Seamaster 300 Bronze Gold is unique not only in appearance, but it is the first model made from the brand’s own 9K bronze gold alloy which is comfortably placed between the company’s 18K Moonshine gold and 18K Sedna gold materials.

The look and feel

The eye-pleasing aesthetic and hue is provided to the 41mm cased Seamaster with the Bronze Gold alloy that owning to its distinct composition can be worn comfortably in contact with the skin.

The Brown Gold has a tinge of soft pink hue and comes with corrosion resistance which ensures that material retains its patina and luster for a long period of time. Available in a sandwiched dial complemented by ceramic brown bezel, and the diving scale in vintage Super-LumiNova; the watch like many classic Seamaster models features vintage open Arabic numerals making the dial easy-to-read.

Movement and more









In addition to being unique on the face of it, the Seamaster 300 Bronze Gold is a trimmed version – it comes in a thinner 13.8mm profile as compare to the 15mm watches in the previous years. It is powered by Omega’s own Co-Axial Master Chronometer Caliber 8912, which is visible through the sapphire crystal caseback.

The self-winding movement offers the Seamaster a 60 hour power reserve. The watch comes paired with a brown leather strap featuring Bronze Gold buckle that complements the similar dial just as well as you’d expect. For anyone who wants to be part of history, the first Seamaster 300 Bronze Gold will retail for $11,600 starting June 2021.