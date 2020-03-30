On Air Max Day, Nike unveils Adapt Auto Max for $400

Nike uses Air Max Day to launch limited edition sneakers, its 33rd anniversary was no different. On March 26, Nike surprisingly unveiled the power-lacing Adapt Auto Max in the company’s own ‘Motherboard’ colorway.

Marrying the advanced power-lacing with the Air Max in its form factor, the Adapt Auto Max in its conceptual profile and thicker midsole, features DNA of Tinker Hatfeild’s original Air Max 1 we all relate to.

Instant personalization and responsiveness









“In coupling Nike Adapt with our iconic Air Max platform, we’re providing wearers with the future of fit and ultimate ride in one shoe” says Nike Global Digital Innovation Senior Director Brandon Burroughs.

The iconic shoe features a grey synthetic upper. It has a unique rounded gum sole that has embedded LED lights and has some black sketch pattern running all the way around the midsole. Highlight of course is the striking orange midsole which goes up over the rounded heel to the heel counter.

This truly smart sneaker features FITadapt technology in various sizes to allow customers to personalize their shoe laces to comfort. The LED lights on the midsole can also be controlled via mobile app.

The smartness

Wearers can adjust the Nike Adapt Auto Max shoe instantly using voice commands over Siri in five customizable options. According to Nike, voice commands will be available for Android users in a few months. For more swag, wearer can also connect Apple watch to tighten and loosen the laces right from the wrist.

Priced at $400, the sneakers is available in its exciting Motherboard colorway right away from Nike SNKRS.