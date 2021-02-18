Oris Aquis Whale Shark Edition watch is made to help save the big fish

Oris is on a mission to bring Change for the Better. After the launch of the Hangang Limited Edition watch designed to save and restore the polluted Hangang River in South Korea, the company has now turned to the Earth’s delicate ecosystem.

Oris has designed a watch that highlights the threat whale population is facing in the ocean. According to a 2016 International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) announcement, the whale shark population has halved in the last 75 years, the giant fish is in danger, a reason Oris is taking the initiative to spread awareness with this cool new watch design.

Aquis Whale Shark

The fascinating new Whale Shark Edition is based on the brand’s Aquis GMT. It features a 43.5mm case with two color ceramic 24-hour GMT bezel. But the most exciting aspect of the watch is its deep blue-green dial which is accentuated with orange accents. A distinctive take on the Aquis, the Whale Shark Edition is powered by Oris caliber 798 based on the Sellita 300.1 automatic wound movement. The watch touts 42 hours of power reserve and has an independently adjustable 24-hour hand that in tandem with the bezel tracks an additional time zone.

Limited edition watch









Designed in support for the whale shark conservation, Aquis Whale Shark Limited Edition will be available in only 2016 pieces. The number is derived from the year of IUCN’s shocking announcement that the global whale shark population had been halved in the previous 75 years owning to human influence on aquatic animals.

The watch with a gradient dial texture matching the skin of a whale shark comes paired with a full steel bracelet. Priced at $3,120, the watch has a stainless steel caseback and is water-resistant up to 300m.