Limited Edition Oris Hangang watch supports a noble cause

Oris has a generous history of taking up environmental causes and the tradition continues with the Hangang Limited Edition watch. The idea is to restore the polluted Hangang River which is South Korea’s second-longest river. To take up this novel cause, Oris has partnered with the Korean Federation for Environmental Movements, a prominent NGO in South Korea.

The creation of this watch is part of the brand’s Change for the Better campaign which focuses on preservation and restoration of world’s water bodies that are being affected by human activities.

The Limited Edition timepiece

Coming in only 2,000 limited edition number, the watch has a 43.5 mm stainless steel case. The 300-meteres water-resistant watch has a unidirectional dive-scale bezel highlighted by emerald green ceramic insert. This reflects the bright green tones of the watch which represent the creek waters of Hangang River.

The dial elements are minimal and reminiscent of any classic sporty timepiece. There is the running seconds hand at the 9 o’clock position while the date is displayed by a 31-day ringed scale on the inner dial. The minutes hand, hours hand and all other indices on the dial have white Super-LumiNova which gives the watch a contrasting look.

Movement, availability and pricing

At the heart of the watch lies the Oris 743 automatic movement embellished with 28 jewels. The movement is based on Sellita SW220-1, having a power reserve of 38 hours. The domed sapphire crystal protects the dial and on the inside it has an anti-reflective coating. Oris has given the caseback a unique identity with the etching of the Hangang River, originating from the Taebaek Mountains and going towards the opening at the Yellow Sea.

Stainless steel dial of Hangang watch is perfectly matched by the stainless steel link bracelet which has a folding clasp and diver’s extension. Since it is a limited edition watch, it comes in a special presentation box. The watch carries a price tag of $2,600 and more information for purchase can be had at the brand’s online portal.