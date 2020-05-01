Panerai EcoPangaea Submersible Tourbillon Mike Horn Edition: First look

Limited to a bare minimum, that’s what this watch is. Only five of these will be made and sold. If you think you want one of the rarest timepieces to adorn your wrist – the Panerai EcoPangaea Submersible Tourbillion designed in collaboration with renowned explorer Mike Horn is what you must start hoarding for.

Panerai is introducing its very successful Submersible to the Tourbillon for the first time. But this is not the case to keep this watch limited to just five pieces. In fact, it is the use of material and the unique experience that the timepiece brings along with itself, which actually makes this a superb dive watch.

The unique build

The precision timepiece brought to life in consultation with Mike Horn has a 50 mm diameter and 10.05 mm thick case made from EcoPangaea high-tech steel, which is composed of recycled metal from Horn’s sailing ship. According to the company “this collaboration between the legendary adventurer and Panerai exemplifies a shared commitment to exploring, and defending, our planet.”

The EcoPangaea Submersible Tourbillon Mike Horn edition is powered by a hand-wound caliber P .2005/T providing six days of power reserve. It has a unidirectional rotating bezel and a very appealing skeletonized titanium movement that fits in the hours, minutes, small seconds hand, 24 hour and power reserve indicators, and the tourbillon.

Added perk and price

The watch, tailored for explorers, is water-resistant to 300 meters and comes with a sporty natural rubber strap or a fabric strap made from recycled PET. It features a sapphire glass case back.

This is not all that makes this $189,000 watch worth owning. The EcoPangaea Submersible Tourbillon Mike Horn edition comes with an exceptional offer. The owners of this special edition watch will get once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Horn on an expedition to the Arctic.