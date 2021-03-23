TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T tourbillon chronograph gets solid blue dial

Blue color ebbs and flows on the watch dial unlike any other color on the spectrum. Considering this, TAG Heuer has given the hue a new bed. For the likes of every watch enthusiast, blue color now graces the dial of TAG’s own Carrera Tourbillon.

TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon is already the brand’s bestselling model in the Carrera Heuer Tourbillon lineup, which is renowned for its open-worked dial featuring the tourbillon and titanium case. With the solid blue makeover, the watch is going to become a peach too good to pass.

The blue dial

TAG Heuer Tourbillon integrated with chronograph now features a solid blue design for the first time – the model has been available in a slew of colors with an open dial in the past. Cased within a Grade 5 titanium, the 45mm blue sunray brushed dial of the Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon is highlighted by a similar colored ceramic bezel.

The tourbillon-equipped watch comes paired, also for the first time, with a classic H-shape bracelet made from the same, Grade 5 titanium used in the case. To complement the look of the blue in the dial and bezel, the watch also features a crown and winding rotor showing blue highlights.

Movement and pricing

The premium timepiece is powered by Heuer 02T COSC automatic movement, which supports chronograph (comprising minutes and hours subdials) and adds tourbillon to it. The statement blue hued TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon comes with 100-meters water-resistance.

Available in 250 examples, the limited edition watch features hands and indexes integrated with Super-LumiNova for better visibility in the dark. Each watch is priced at $21,000 and is available now.