Parisian gardens to visit after your trip to The Louvre

Paris is one of the most popular and romantic destinations. Apart from Eifel Tower and The Louvre Museum, the French capital offers hundreds of impeccable attractions to the tourists, including brilliant cafes and restaurants for food aficionados, museums for art enthusiasts, and excellent gardens for nature lovers.

For a 105 square kilometer city, crammed inside a ring road humming with central boulevards, Paris has a disproportionate number of brilliant parks and gardens for everyone to enjoy and relax in. Here are a few Parisian gardens for anyone seeking a stroll along The Seine, spending some time in the presence of wildlife, or soaking up the diverse fragrance of flowers.

Jardin du Palais-Royal

Covering a surface of 20,850 square meter, the remarkable garden of Palais-Royal was created in 1633. It is surrounded by the neoclassical Palais-Royal and the adjacent arcaded galleries, while a basin with a water jet sits amid the garden. Envisioned as one of Paris’ most beautiful ornamental gardens, it contains some 500 trees, including four double rows of lime tress planted in the 1970s and red horse chestnuts planted in 1910. Encircled by natural beauty and amazing architecture, this garden is perfect for a relaxed time.

Jardin du Luxembourg

The famously beautiful Luxembourg Garden is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Created as part of the Luxembourg Palace in 1612, it covers 23 hectares and is famous for its lawns, tree-lined promenades, flowerbeds, modern sailboats on its circular basin, and the stunning Medici Fountain. The garden also features a puppet theater, a carousel, and multiple large playgrounds for children to play. Several cafes and gazebos around the garden serve as resting spots.

Jardin des Tuileries

The Tuileries Garden is a public garden situated between The Louvre and the Place de la Concorde. Created as the garden of the Tuileries Palace in 1564, it was opened to the public in 1667 and became a public park after the French Revolution. The vast garden is a pleasant place for walking down main tree-lined avenue with many sculptures, surrounded by typical Parisian buildings. Apart from its beautiful landscape, its perfect location in the middle of two historic places make the Tuileries Garden a must-visit on the list.

Jardins du Trocadéro

Surrounded by all the beautiful and popular spots of Paris, the Gardens of the Trocadero is a stunning open space. Its main feature, the Fountain of Warsaw is a long basin that creates a mesmerizing water display with numerous fountains. The 10-hectare area of the gardens comprises many sculptures and water features. Based on English gardens, Jardins du Trocadéro include trees such as oak, beech, chestnut etc, and even a small artificial river flowing through it.

Parc Monceau

Dating back to the 17th century, Parc Monceau is essentially one of the most elegant gardens in Paris. Brimming with artistic, architectural and natural beauty, this garden is home to lovely trees, bonds, bridges and more. The English-styled layout of the garden contains a miniature ancient Egyptian pyramid, a Roman colonnade, antique statues, a pond filled with water lilies, and plenty of resting spots. The garden is absolutely ideal for spending quality time amid the natural and edificial beauty.