Patek Philippe launches stunning Split-Seconds Chronograph in blue-dialed variant

Patek Philippe is known for its chronographs right from day one – the most exciting of the chronographs is the Split-Seconds or rattrapante, which first made way in women’s watches. Now the Genevan luxury watchmaker has unveiled the 5370P-011 Split-Seconds Chronograph in platinum case with Grand Feu blue enamel dial.

The first 5370P-011 Split-Seconds Chronograph was released in 2015. In the blue concave dial and elegant platinum casing, this new model looks very modern and exquisite. If you liked the watch dial and case, you would surely love the hand-wound movement which is visible in all its goodness through the case back.

The design

The 5370P-011 Split-Seconds Chronograph first came in platinum with black enamel dial, this new model in platinum with blue enamel is our favorite of the two. The 2020 model doesn’t have much to separate it from its predecessor except of course for the appealing blue façade.

The new 5370P Split-Seconds Chronograph comes in a 41mm case and is about 13.56mm thick (that’s a tad on the thicker side in relation to currently available stunners). On the Grand Feu blue enamel rests on 18K gold plate, and the watch has gold plated breguet numerals and tachymeter with chronograph.

Interestingly, the 5370P also two rectangular pushers and the “EMAIL” inscribed just over 6 o’clock – email means enamel in French – which is suggestive of the watch’s enamel dial.

The novel movement and more

The 5370P Split-Seconds Chronograph is powered by manually wound mechanical caliber CHR 29-535 PS movement. It is a real work of art that is visible through the sapphire crystal case back which is interchangeable. The watch is water-resistant up to 30m and has a power reserve of 65 hours with chronograph disengaged.

The Patek Philippe 5370P-011 Split-Seconds Chronograph is available for an asking price of roughly $263,000. It comes paired with a hand-stitched alligator leather strap with large square scales and blue fold-over clasp made in platinum.