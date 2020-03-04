Pizza Hut x IKEA do Swedish Meatball Pizza, any takers?

After Pizza Hut and KFC came together to celebrate National Pizza Day on February 9 with ‘Finger Likin’ Good’ popcorn chicken on a crispy crust base, the former has gone ahead with another exciting partnership.

Pizza Hut Hong Kong has collaborated with furniture giant IKEA’s Hong Kong department to put Swedish Meatballs on a Pizza. For those who don’t know it (really?), IKEA’s Swedish meatballs were first sold in stores, in the 1980s. They are now so popular, that its one of the must-have items on the menu.

They sell for under $10 per plate, and come with mashed potatoes, lingonberry jam, and ALLEMANSRÄTTEN, a gravy-like cream sauce.

The exciting team for a delicious combo

For this must-try to believe limited offer, Pizza Hut was called upon by IKEA to offer consumers a way to enjoy the very popular Swedish meatballs in a different manner. Pizza Hut responded in the manner they know best – putting the meatballs on their fab crust into the oven and onto the plate.

I’m not a big fan of meatballs and the people I know generally cringe to see them on order. However, IKEA Swedish meatballs are fabulous, but how many would appreciate them on their pizza, is a point of contention.

What’s in the big meal?

Alright, the pizza is topped with meatballs. But before you can commit to order one, you should know what else is laid out to conjure this meal.

A crispy pan pizza forms the base which is topped with pepperoni, lots of mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce before being garnished with Swedish IKEA meatballs.

If you are excited to try the widely popular retailer fare on your favorite pizza base; the Pizza Hut Hong Kong x IKEA Swedish Meatball Pizza is available in Hong Kong outlets for a limited duration.