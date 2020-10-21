How long does open bottle of wine last, and how to make it last longer

There is no doubt that millennials love wine, but many people still don’t know much about it. For instance, people often wonder exactly how long a bottle of wine stays good after it has been opened.

Well, while it is believed that wine is best consumed the same day it has been opened, the time frame mostly depends on the type of wine. Wine is divided into three categories, depending on numerous factors, especially the alcohol content; the categories consist of light-bodied, medium-bodied, and full-bodied. All three types are delectable but differ in terms of how long they last once opened.

How long is an opened bottle of wine good for?

Once you open a bottle of wine and are unable to finish it, it would be wise to gulp it down the very next day or the chances are it could lose its fruity characteristics and aromas. The process of aeration, which leads to oxidation when a bottle of wine is opened, instigates the loss of Sulphur dioxide that preserves the wine. Even when the cork is put back in, the process continues as the oxygen has already made contact with the drink.

In small amounts, however, oxidation can be beneficial to wine. For instance, if the wine still carries the tannic and astringent taste, it is good to allow it to aerate for some time. This could help enhancing the flavor by making it smoother, and can allow undesirable aromas to disappear as well.

If you can control the process of oxidation, you can sometimes drink wine up to a week once it’s opened, depending on a number of elements included, the amount of wine in the bottle, the light exposure, and the temperature at which wine is stored.

The light-bodied wines contain under 12.5 percent of alcohol and stay good for 1-3 days before going dull. Medium-bodied wines have between 12.5 percent and 13.5 percent of alcohol and are normally good for 5-7 days after opening, given they are stored in the refrigerator with a cork on. Full-bodied wines contain over 13.5 percent of alcohol and can be kept for 3-5 days as long as they are stored in a cool and dark place, re-corked.

How to make a bottle last longer?

Avoiding exposure to air is the first trick to make the wine last longer. If you re-cork a bottle immediately, it can prevent exposure to air. The amount of wine left in the bottle also affects the aeration; a re-corked bottle that is almost full has much less air in it when compared to a re-corked bottle with a little amount of wine left in it.

Moreover, the heat quickens oxidation in wine, therefore it is ideal to store both red and white wines in the refrigerator. Much exposure to light can initiate a Sulphur-releasing process which can affect the wine’s aroma. Therefore, a bottle of wine should be stored in a dark and cold place to preserve its taste and aromas, regardless of whether the bottle has been opened or not.

Additionally, some grapes do not possess a sturdy flavor and are known to fade away quickly. Therefore, a general rule to follow while storing open bottles of red wine is that the sweeter the wine, the longer it will last.