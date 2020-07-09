Portable FLET Tumbler keeps drinks cold for 24 hours without ice

Insulated mugs don’t always keep your drinks chilled, regardless of what the manufacturers promise. The FLET iced drink tumbler, presently up for crowdfunding on Kickstarter, claims to better the claim and keep your drink chilled through the day.

The portable FLET mug has a stainless-steel stick that keeps your drink cold for the whole day and that without ice. Moreover, the tumbler can also keep your beverages hot for up to five hours, without the stainless-steel stick in between of course. The tumbler is easy to clean – its dishwasher safe.

Portable iced drink tumbler

The FLET is an iced drink tumbler, which keeps the cold drinks chilled for an entire day, giving you a refreshing cold drink every time you want. All you need to do is to keep the FLET stick (or the reusable ice cube, if you will) in the freezer for about four to eight hours. Then, place it in the mug where it is kept in place with magnets.

The FLET mug can keep at least three drinks cold for 24 hours. For instance, when you finish one drink out of the mug, refill it with another and then one more after that. The stainless-steel stick can last for an entire day, giving you three chilled beverages.

This gorgeous cup has a zero-leak design, so you do not have to worry about any spills while carrying it. Its BPA-free anti-slip silicone exterior allows a firm grip as well.

Additional features

Placing the stick in between the tumbler can make you think that it wouldn’t have enough space to hold your drink. Stand corrected: FLET tumbler can hold 16 ounces of liquid with the stick in place, which is the same as a pint of beer. Without the stick, the mug can hold 24 ounces of any beverage.

It has a two-way lid, allowing you to savor your beverage either by sipping or with a straw. Besides, it is helping save the environment by reducing the dependency on disposable cups. The portable mug comes in three beautiful shades of navy blue, ice mint, and classic stainless steel and can be pre-ordered for $28.