Power Rangers Reebok Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa dropping soon

August 5, 2021

The Reebook Instapump Fury is getting another iteration. The silhouette has long been regarded a classic silhouette from the brand and it will continue to be a favorite. 

As a follow-up to the Megazord collection, Reebok and the Power Rangers franchise is introducing a Rita Repulsa version of the Instapump Fury. This is one interesting design as the villain is given an opportunity to be a star. 

Power Rangers x Rebook Collaboration

The colorway of the Power Rangers x Reebok Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa is based on the famous archenemy’s iconic outfit. There’s Black, Rustic Clay, and Gold Metallic all over.

There are blue spikes at the tongue. The heel panels are somewhat furry.

Reebok Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa Design

Other detailing includes gold script and the Magic Wand on the Pump buttons. The insoles have printed text referring to Rita’s many headaches. 

The  Power Rangers x Reebok Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa costs $200. The pair will be available soon. 

