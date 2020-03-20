Powered by colorful LED, Ziggy light can be wall-mounted or suspended

Israel-based Studio Beam has created Ziggi, a decorative linear lighting fixture, which is made of metal and extended mesh, and illuminated by a powerful LED module.

Ziggy lighting system is fashioned with special connectors in different shapes allowing individual fixture to be assembled together into one long LED light. A leading example of new functional D-light fixtures, Ziggi comprises contemporary decorative technical lighting solutions for offices and commercial spaces.

The fantastic Ziggi

A fusion of metal and expanded metal mesh has given birth to this contemporary and partly industrial aesthetic lighting – Ziggi, which is available in a wide range of sizes to offer thorough illumination.

Ziggi has varied color options, ranging from sunflower yellow to spearmint green. The fixture can either be wall-mounted or suspended from the ceiling as a pendant, making it an ideal lighting system for both work and home environments.

These units can be obtained at variable light levels as per the requirements of the standard and lighting specifications. It is also available with up-light unit and Dali control.

Studio Beam

Since its inception in 2007, Studio Beam has been producing high-quality lighting solutions customized to customers’ needs. With wide experience and professional teams, Studio Beam has been offering services to various leading producers and designers in Israel and throughout the world.

Their work features an extensive range of fixtures, with a variety of finishes, metals, and high-grade paints. Suitable for every environment, Studio Beam’s artistic collection can add a style statement to your place.