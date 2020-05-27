Practical Father’s Day gifts for your special man

Father’s Day is just around the corner and it’s your chance to gift something useful for the most important man in your life. There are tons of things to choose from, but knowing the right one depends on your dad’s likes and personal preference. That said, there are some things middle-aged men just can’t resist.

Without a doubt you need to choose that one thing your father will cherish his whole life. And it doesn’t have to be expensive to be special. So, let’s cut straight to point and see what best options you have for your dad this Father’s Day.

Bucket-style towel warmer

Most certainly a towel warmer is one thing your dad would love to use every day, especially in those cold days. The Zadro Ultra Large Luxury Bucket-Style Towel Warmer is big enough to fit bath towels, throw blankets or robes. The accessory heats the towels inside out and has auto shut-down settings too.

The towel warmer/dryer comes in a very luxurious white finish with natural bamboo accents. Moreover it is lightweight enough to carry around easily. For $140 this is one gift you should consider for your old man.

Portable Bluetooth speaker

Men love to listen to music without worrying about splashing their Bluetooth speakers at the pool party. If your dad loves to be by the beach or at the poolside and if he is an audiophile, the Sony XB33 Bluetooth speaker is what you need to gift your dad.

The portable speaker has thumping audio and an impressive playback of 24 hours without a hitch. It is IP67 rated, which means it’s waterproof and salt-water resistant. So you need not worry about a dunk in the water with this speaker. At a price tag of $150 the high-quality Sony portable speaker makes for a perfect Father’s Day gift.

Multi-tool set

When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a multi-tool for your old man. Every father likes to have a multi-tool in his closet for tinkering and fixing stuff. So what better than the Leatherman Wave + multi-tool which comes with 18 tools in total.

The quality multi-tool is ideal for any kind of cutting, opening or screw-driving tasks. You name it and this tool won’t let you down. It is made from high-grade stainless steel and black oxide material which gives it everlasting durability. Leatherman Wave + multi-tool is the perfect gift for your dad if you are on a budget of under $100, as it costs just $90.

Versatile binoculars

If your dad is an outdoor enthusiast and has a keen eye for viewing nature up close, a pair of binoculars is the preferred choice. The accessory comes handy in a number of situations like while hiking, star gazing or sports events.

So if your dad is more of the outdoorsy kind, invest in the Pentax Papilio binoculars right away. This will make for a unique gift that your father will most definitely love. It can be purchased from the official website for $249 but if you want a good deal, it is available for a discounted price of $128 on Amazon.

Robot vacuum cleaner

Another gift that you can’t go wrong with on the occasion of Father’s Day is a robot vacuum cleaner. The convenience of cleaning the floor without much fuss is certainly what your dad will appreciate. The robotic cleaner supports wet-dry mopping function to clean the floor extensively. It also comes with collision avoidance sensors to avoid bumping into objects.

The Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one thing any dad would cherish having for the cleaning chores at home. The fact that the cleaner automatically hooks up to the recharging pod means that your dad wouldn’t have to bother about keeping home clean any more. The vacuum cleaner carries a price tag of $200 and is worth every penny.