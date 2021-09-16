Marshall unveils Motif ANC and Minor III wireless earbuds

Marshall is known for its amp and audio gear, so not surprising that they throw in the odd pair of headphones at the market every now and then. It’s been less than a year since the Mode II True Wireless earbuds arrived on the scene, and now the company has released two new models.

The lineup of TWS earbuds now has the Motif ANC and Minor III wireless models to take on the highly competitive and undoubtedly crowded marketplace. Both of these headphones come in a black finish and are positioned as a no-frills-styled accessory for audiophiles, and we can see why.

Marshall Motif ANC

The Motif ANC comes with active noise cancelling and transparency modes which can be toggled via the compatible app. Voice Assistant can be initiated on these earbuds via the touch controls or transition between the three equalizer modes.

They come with a styled IPX5 rated charging case that adds more to the 4.5 hours of standalone battery life with ANC turned on. So, we are talking of 20 hours of added life with the charging case. The earbuds can be charged wirelessly which is another advantage.

Motif ANC earbuds can be pre-ordered right away for a price tag of $199 with shipping promised on September 30.

Marshall Minor III

The Minor III on the other hand are very basic wireless earphones minus the ANC. They have an open-shaped design without the silicon ear tips – akin to the AirPods. That said they make up with the pure sound experience thanks to the 12mm drivers promising enhanced bass, smooth mids and clear highs.

Marshall isn’t giving any app support for equalizer or control customization, but they do come with auto-pause when you take them out of the ears. The touch controls are also limited as compared to Motif ANC. Battery life however is good at 25 hours with the IPX4 rated charging case that’s wireless supported.

The Marshall Minor III earphones are clearly tailored for a sublime audio listening experience sans all the fancy features. We would not recommend these for audiophiles who are used to the seal of earbuds as they might fall off of the ears frequently. These TWS earphones are available now for a price tag of $129.