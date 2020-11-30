TAG Heuer Aquaracer Bamford – a bold take on brand’s dive watch

When Swiss luxury watch brand and the UK watch personalization house come together to create a timepiece, it’s bound to be utterly impressive. Yes, we are talking about TAG Heuer and Bamford Watch Department, who have collaborated to bring forth the customized Aquaracer for 2020.

Following the 2018 Monaco Carbon Fibre Calibre 11, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Bamford Limited Edition is the brainchild of George Bamford who doesn’t cease to amaze us with his instinct for watch customization.

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Bamford edition

For the second collaboration, both the brands chose the classic Aquaracer dive watch as the canvas for the Bamford magic. This one retains the 43mm diameter and angular caseband, while the stainless steel is replaced with grade 2 titanium for corrosion-resistance. To give the case matte look, it is textured using the sand-blasting technique.

The dial of the Aquaracer Bamford edition has a striking mix of colors – orange, white and black. The concentric patterns look like the blimps on radar or maybe like the spiral groove of a record player. The orange on the flange, hands, and bezel makes the watch pop-out in style – not surprising with George Bamford’s crafting prowess.

Motivation for the sublime creation









According to George it is the ultimate tool watch as it can be worn anytime, anywhere. Using titanium makes it lightweight and comfortable to be sported with any attire. The orange influence, Super-LumiNova on white markers and the sporty bezel is a reflection of the TAG Heuer watch design between 1979 and 1994 – hence motivating Geroge for the design choice.

The use of titanium flows to the sand-blasted grade 2 titanium 3-link bracelet that has folding clasp and diving extension. 2020 TAG Heuer Aquaracer Bamford Limited Edition is only going to be made in 1,500 numbers – carrying a price tag of CHF 3,800 (approximately $4,200). If you are already in love with this exclusive timepiece it can be pre-ordered right now and also available at TAG Heuer boutiques in December.