PUMA Mirage Mox Sneakers out in new colors

There is a growing trend among shoe brands to release older models in new colorways. The Mirage Mox from Puma is a classic style that now comes in new color combo inspired by DJs and electronic music. You can say the pair is very 90’s but actually, the neon colors can also be very 70’s.

It’s also very 2020’s or futuristic so yes, the inspiration will differ depending on who you’re asking. The Puma Mirage OG has been redesigned to offer extra comfort with the EVA foam midsole for soft and lightweight cushioning. The cool hues are catchy, bringing the classic silhouette a more distinctive look.

Retro-Futuristic from the 90’s

There’s white, gray, laser blue, and hot pink accent all over. The pair will probably remind you of your teen years when EDM is all the rage.

Puma’s new Mirage OG features a mesh upper with suede and nubuck overlays. There is a full lace closure plus terry interior lining. The rubber outsole offers just the right grip and traction.

Classic PUMA Style in New Colors

As described, there is a PUMA Formstrip graphic at the heel that is metallic embroidered. Puma has also added a Wordmark rubber badge at the tongue. There are some pieces at the heel and midsole.

The new PUMA Mirage OG is only one take to a classic silhoutte. Expect more futuristic, redesigned styles, and new colorways will be released in 2021 by the company.

The PUMA Mirage OG is available for $100. You can buy the pair from select global retailers, Puma.com, and PUMA stores.