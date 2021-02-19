PUMA Suede XXI classic silhouette gets a modern upgrade

PUMA is dropping a new pair. The silhouette is not exactly new. In fact, it’s very old—dating back to 1968. The Pueme Suede is the brand’s classic offering and probably the most popular design. It’s been over five decades since the style has become a crowd favorite throughout the generations.

The PUMA Classic Suede has several versions already and Puma is bringing it back this 2021. Officially called as PUMA Suede XXI, the 2021 iteration appears in a special marketing campaign that features different celebrities like American actress Lauren London, rapper Cordae, and NBA player LaMelo Ball. The pair appears in its classic black and white colorway.

Classic PUMA Suede XXI Design

The new PUMA Suede XXI still comes with the signature details many people know and love. On the lateral, you will still see the metallic gold foil PUMA Suede logo and a woven tongue tag.

The shoes come with the right finishing touches from the suede stripe ’s stitching passing through the black upper. The sole is made of rubber which may be a challenge to maintain because it’s white.

PUMA Suede XXI Goes Retro Modern

The shoes still come with a cupped toe, making it an ideal pair for skateboarding and breakdancing. To complete the retro modern look, PUMA added some thick shoelaces.





The PUMA Suede XXI will be sold for only $70. The pair is actually now available on PUMA’s online store. It will be released in five other colorways after this initial drop.