PUMA x Minecraft Footwear and Apparel Collection starts dropping 

Getting any Minecraft merch is understandable especially if you play the game. You don’t have to be a regular gamer though. You just need to understand the video game.

Kids especially are the ones who love the game that can easily make adults dizzy. Parents, you don’t even have to agree with your kids’ decision but we’re pretty sure you’ll want to buy any pair from this Puma X Minecraft Collection.

PUMA x Minecraft Fandom

PUMA knows how the young gamers love Minecraft. This collection includes several pairs in different designs and colorways. The iconic virtual blocks from Minecraft have been used on two pairs: the Puma RS-Z and the Suede.

The full collection has yet to drop this weekend. Expect the different designs of sneakers plus apparel. We see a hoodie, a pair of joggers, and a shirt.

The ocelot character in Minecraft replaces the puma in a pixelated form. The upper of one pair plus the insole and outer heel shows the ocelot in a combination of black, blue, gray, and white.

PUMA x Minecraft Sneaker Design

The PUMA Suede version uses the biomes on the upper construction. The tongue shows off the co-branding plus the eyestays and orange shoelaces. On the side just on the quarter panel, there are some white stripes. The Suede also comes in a white, gray, and blue colorway.

The Minecraft PUMA collection also includes a white T-shirt, black or grey sweatpants, and hoodies with the Minecraft badges. This particular collaboration reminds us of the PUMA x Animal Crossing Sneakers from last year.

The PUMA x Minecraft Sneakers and Apparel will be priced at anything between $25 and $100. You can buy from the official website of Puma, as well as, major locations in New York.