Louis Vuitton x Lucien Clarke collab brings “A View”, LV’s first skate sneakers

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton never runs out of new and beautiful things to offer. There is no stopping the luxury brand from being creative and prolific when it comes to design. Even in this time of the pandemic, it has managed to come up with products that spell opulence and sometimes–unique.

After that luxury face shield, Louis Vuitton is introducing a new pair which is a result of a collaboration with Lucien Clarke. The well-known Jamaican professional skateboarder has been tapped by the French fashion house to share his creativity. Officially called “A View”, the skate sneakers will be a special part of the Pre-Spring 2021 men’s collection yet to introduced by Louis Vuitton.

LV’s First Skater-Ready Shoes

LV sneakers may not be your style but any sneakerhead will turn his attention to this pair. The Lucien Clarke X Louis Vuitton “A View” Skate Sneaker will be available in three colorways: Blue, White and Orange, and Black and Orange. The style is ’90s inspired, made with calf leather and technical textile.

The upper part shows off some reflective details. On the tongue you will see the famous LV logo. On the lateral is the Louis Vuitton signature. The sole cushioning is made of technical foam and polyurethane.

Three Colorways, Three Times the Luxury







There are three color versions of Lucien Clarke x Louis Vuitton “A View”. Each one evokes a different feel but every style is luxurious. No information yet on the pricing but we know it won’t be cheap.

Louis Vuitton x Lucien Clarke A View Skate Shoes is another result of Virgil Abloh’s unique sense of luxury. The pair is one of LV’s aggressive experiments in bringing high fashion and luxury with common, everyday activities like skate.